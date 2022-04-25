First Commercial Vessel Transits the Black Rock Lock in 2022 Shipping Season

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lock and Dam Operator Scott Newman places safety railing along the walls of the Black Rock Lock in Buffalo, New York, April 25, 2022. Team members like Newman ensure safe operation of the lock, which provides passage for commercial vessels and recreational boaters from Buffalo’s harbor to the Niagara River. (U.S. Army Photo by Avery Schneider)

