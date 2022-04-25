Army Maj. Darryl Bailey is the support operations officer for Army Field Support Battalion-Germany, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. Bailey said AFSBn-Germany is the first battalion in the 405th AFSB to become a multifunctional and regionally aligned AFSBn. The battalion’s multifunctional capabilities include its Logistics Civil Augmentation Program, Logistics Assistance Program and Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 missions. (Photo by Steven Briscoe)
This work, AFSBn-Germany support ops officer: my battalion first to be multifunctional, regionally aligned, by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS
