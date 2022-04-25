Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFSBn-Germany support ops officer: my battalion first to be multifunctional, regionally aligned [Image 1 of 3]

    AFSBn-Germany support ops officer: my battalion first to be multifunctional, regionally aligned

    VILSECK, BY, GERMANY

    04.25.2022

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Army Maj. Darryl Bailey, the support operations officer for Army Field Support Battalion-Germany, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, discusses future operations with a fellow AFSBn-Germany staff officer at the battalion headquarters in Vilseck, Germany, April 22. Bailey said AFSBn-Germany is the first battalion in the 405th AFSB to become a multifunctional and regionally aligned AFSBn. The battalion’s multifunctional capabilities include its Logistics Civil Augmentation Program, Logistics Assistance Program and Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 missions. (Photo by Steven Briscoe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2022
    Date Posted: 04.25.2022 04:57
    Photo ID: 7158239
    VIRIN: 220425-A-SM279-773
    Resolution: 2592x1728
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: VILSECK, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFSBn-Germany support ops officer: my battalion first to be multifunctional, regionally aligned [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFSBn-Germany support ops officer: my battalion first to be multifunctional, regionally aligned
    AFSBn-Germany support ops officer: my battalion first to be multifunctional, regionally aligned
    AFSBn-Germany support ops officer: my battalion first to be multifunctional, regionally aligned

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AFSBn-Germany support ops officer: my battalion first to be multifunctional, regionally aligned

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    ArmySustainment
    PeopleFirst
    target_news_europe
    ArmyMateriel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT