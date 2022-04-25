Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFSBn-Germany support ops officer: my battalion first to be multifunctional, regionally aligned [Image 2 of 3]

    AFSBn-Germany support ops officer: my battalion first to be multifunctional, regionally aligned

    VILSECK, BY, GERMANY

    04.25.2022

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Army Maj. Darryl Bailey is the support operations officer for Army Field Support Battalion-Germany, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. Bailey is one half of a dual Army couple and family. His wife, Lisa, is also a major and serves as the human resources and administration officer for U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Bavaria. He said they’ve gone through the learning pains of trying to balance it all out but have grown tremendously over the years, both in their individual careers and as a dual Army family. (Photo by Steven Briscoe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2022
    Date Posted: 04.25.2022 04:57
    Photo ID: 7158240
    VIRIN: 220425-A-SM279-867
    Resolution: 1583x2204
    Size: 396.24 KB
    Location: VILSECK, BY, DE 
    Hometown: VALDOSTA, GA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFSBn-Germany support ops officer: my battalion first to be multifunctional, regionally aligned [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFSBn-Germany support ops officer: my battalion first to be multifunctional, regionally aligned
    AFSBn-Germany support ops officer: my battalion first to be multifunctional, regionally aligned
    AFSBn-Germany support ops officer: my battalion first to be multifunctional, regionally aligned

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AFSBn-Germany support ops officer: my battalion first to be multifunctional, regionally aligned

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    ArmySustainment
    PeopleFirst
    target_news_europe
    ArmyMateriel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT