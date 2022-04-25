AFSBn-Germany support ops officer: my battalion first to be multifunctional, regionally aligned

Photo By Cameron Porter | Army Maj. Darryl Bailey is the support operations officer for Army Field Support...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Porter | Army Maj. Darryl Bailey is the support operations officer for Army Field Support Battalion-Germany, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. Bailey said AFSBn-Germany is the first battalion in the 405th AFSB to become a multifunctional and regionally aligned AFSBn. The battalion’s multifunctional capabilities include its Logistics Civil Augmentation Program, Logistics Assistance Program and Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 missions. (Photo by Steven Briscoe) see less | View Image Page

Name: Maj. Darryl Bailey



Job title: Battalion Support Operations Officer



Assigned: Army Field Support Battalion-Germany, 405th Army Field Support Brigade



Location: Vilseck, Germany



Experience: I’ve been working at AFSBn-Germany for about 19 months. Before coming here, I was the operations officer for a basic training unit – the 2nd Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment – at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. I also commanded a company with the 225th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, for 18 months. As an enlisted Soldier, I served in the National Guard for six years as a light-wheeled mechanic before commissioning and becoming an Army officer. I will have 18 years of Army service this summer.



Hometown: I’m a military brat so I moved around a lot, but I claim Valdosta, Georgia, as my hometown.



Family: I’m one half of a dual Army couple and family. My wife, Lisa, is also a major, and she currently serves with U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Bavaria as the human resources and administration officer. We have four children – two daughters who are Noelle (6), Lynden (3), and twin boys who are O’Neal and O’Dell (1).



Q: Can you explain what your duties are at AFSBn-Benelux?



A: I’m responsible for ensuring that U.S. Army Materiel Command’s strategic logistics support meets the tactical point of need here in Europe through its life cycle management commands – Joint Munitions Command, Aviation and Missile Command, Tank-automotive and Armaments Command and Communications-Electronics Command – via AMC’s Logistics Assistance Program. I’m also responsible for Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 management at the Dülmen APS-2 worksite in northeastern Germany, and for managing my battalion’s Logistics Civil Augmentation Program requirements, mainly in Poland right now. I stay abreast of what the units we support are doing operationally on a day-to-day basis, and I work to anticipate their APS-2, LAR and LOGCAP support needs and requirements. Also, AFSBn-Germany supports the Joint Multinational Training Center. There’s normally at least seven U.S. led JMRC rotations per year, which require our involvement. As the support operations officer for AFSBn-Germany, I help to manage all this and more.



Q: Why is the AFSBn-Germany mission so important?



A: Army Field Support Battalion-Germany is the first battalion within the 405th AFSB to meet the brigade commander’s vision and become a multifunctional and regionally aligned AFSBn. To have the LAP mission along with the APS-2 mission and the LOGCAP mission – we’re the first battalion to do that. U.S. Army Sustainment Command has five pillars representing its core competencies. Three of those five pillars are APS, LAP and LOGCAP – and as far as I’m tracking AFSBn-Germany is the only battalion in ASC that does all three.



Q: What do you enjoy about your job, and what motivates you?



A: My biggest driver is making a difference. I personally believe that Soldiers are some of the best citizens you can find in the United States, overall. Being able to help bring all these amazing people from so many different walks of life together to form one cohesive team is amazing to me. It’s something I really enjoy doing. Serving as a dual Army couple and family is something that I really enjoy, as well, and something I am very proud of. We both have our individual goals, and we both take our individual professions extremely serious, but we also have our combined goals as a couple and as a family. We’ve gone through the learning pains of trying to balance it all out – that work-life balance – and I can say we’ve grown tremendously over the years, both in our careers and as a family. Our first child was born four months before I took command and six months before my wife took command so we were both in company command at the same time with a newborn. Thankfully, we had family who was able to assist us. Still, we learned very quickly the importance of staying abreast of each other’s work requirements and recognizing who had, in military terms, priority of support and priority of effort. We learned to support each other, no matter what.



AFSBn-Germany and the 405th AFSB: Headquartered at Vilseck, Germany, AFSBn-Germany is responsible for providing and coordinating tactical and operational sustainment to ensure theater readiness and enable commanders to conduct a full range of military operations in direct support of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa. AFSBn-Germany provides logistics assistance to commanders confronted with challenges beyond their resources or capabilities. The battalion performs this function through the employment of AMC's Logistics Assistance Program, composed of technically proficient Logistics Management Specialists and Logistics Assistance Representatives from AMC’s life cycle management commands. The battalion is also responsible for providing and coordinating receipt, transfer, storage and maintenance of APS-2 to enable commanders to conduct unified action and a full range of military operations in support of U.S. Army Europe and Africa and joint forces.



AFSBn-Germany is one of four battalions assigned to the 405th AFSB, which is part of ASC and under the operational control of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa. The brigade is headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany, and provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. Forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging AMC’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.