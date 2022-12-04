Healthcare Expo bridges connections with Italy medical services

VICENZA, Italy - A volunteer assists a participant during the Healthcare Expo held at the Vicenza Middle and Elementary multipurpose room in the Villaggio Housing area April 12, 2022. Approximately 30 volunteers supported the event, to include staff from Vicenza Community Club, Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers, Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps, local U.S. students and family members.

After a break due to the pandemic, the providers appreciated the opportunity of this event, which helps create and develop a connection with the American community.

