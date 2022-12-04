VICENZA, Italy - A doctor shows samples of technology to participants in the Healthcare Expo held at the Vicenza Middle and Elementary multipurpose room in the Villaggio Housing area April 12. After a break due to the pandemic, the providers appreciated the opportunity of this event, which helps create and develop a connection with the American community.
This work, Healthcare Expo bridges connections with Italy medical services [Image 4 of 4], by Laura Kreider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Healthcare Expo bridges connections with Italy medical services
