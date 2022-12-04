VICENZA, Italy - Medical local providers interact with participants during the second Healthcare Expo held at the Vicenza Middle and Elementary multipurpose room in the Villaggio Housing area April 12. After a break due to the pandemic, the providers appreciated the opportunity of this event, which helps create and develop a connection with the American community.
Approximately 15,000 U.S. citizens live in Vicenza and its province. Many use Italian services for their primarily health care.
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2022 17:59
|Photo ID:
|7157844
|VIRIN:
|220412-A-LU220-348
|Resolution:
|2737x1910
|Size:
|876.7 KB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
Healthcare Expo bridges connections with Italy medical services
