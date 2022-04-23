Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Springfield Moors Alongside Frank Cable in Australia [Image 7 of 12]

    USS Springfield Moors Alongside Frank Cable in Australia

    PERTH, AUSTRALIA

    04.23.2022

    Photo by Seaman Wendy Arauz 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    PERTH, Australia (April 23, 2022) Military Sealift Command civil service mariner Claude VonDusen, from Tamuning, Guam, assigned to the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), makes a report while the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN 761) prepares to moor alongside the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) at HMAS Stirling Navy Base, April 23, 2022. Frank Cable is currently on patrol conducting expeditionary maintenance and logistics in support of national security in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Wendy Arauz/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2022
    Date Posted: 04.23.2022 20:39
    Photo ID: 7157293
    VIRIN: 220423-N-WB617-1205
    Resolution: 2408x1926
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: PERTH, AU 
    patrol
    U.S. Navy
    submarine tender
    USS Frank Cable
    Perth Australia

