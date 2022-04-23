USS Springfield Moors Alongside Frank Cable in Australia

PERTH, Australia (April 23, 2022) Sailors assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN 761) observe the raising of the national ensign, April 23, 2022. Springfield is moored alongside the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) at HMAS Stirling Navy Base. Frank Cable is currently on patrol conducting expeditionary maintenance and logistics in support of national security in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Wendy Arauz/Released)

