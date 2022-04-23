PERTH, Australia (April 23, 2022) The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN 761) enters port in preparation to moor alongside the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) at HMAS Stirling Navy Base, April 23, 2022. Frank Cable is currently on patrol conducting expeditionary maintenance and logistics in support of national security in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Wendy Arauz/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.23.2022 Date Posted: 04.23.2022 20:44 Photo ID: 7157287 VIRIN: 220423-N-WB617-1021 Resolution: 4093x2724 Size: 983.6 KB Location: PERTH, AU Web Views: 16 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Springfield Moors Alongside Frank Cable in Australia [Image 12 of 12], by SN Wendy Arauz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.