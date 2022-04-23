PERTH, Australia (April 23, 2022) Sailors, assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN 761), prepare to moor alongside the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) at HMAS Stirling Navy Base, April 23, 2022. Frank Cable is currently on patrol conducting expeditionary maintenance and logistics in support of national security in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chase Stephens/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.23.2022 Date Posted: 04.23.2022 20:39 Photo ID: 7157295 VIRIN: 220423-N-SS370-1018 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 954.02 KB Location: PERTH, AU Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Springfield Moors Alongside Frank Cable in Australia [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 William Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.