Congressman Kahele visits Marine Corps Base Hawaii

Congressman Kaiali’I Kahele, 2nd District of Hawaii, U.S. Marine Corps Col. Speros Koumparakis, commanding officer, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, and Navy Lt. Cmdr. John Daly, director, Facilities, Engineering and Acquisition Division, MCBH, tour the new bachelor enlisted quarters under construction, MCBH, April 21, 2022. The purpose of the tour was to provide Kahele with a broader perspective on Marine Corps operations, concepts, and force design on MCBH. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brandon Aultman)

