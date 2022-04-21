Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Congressman Kahele visits Marine Corps Base Hawaii [Image 5 of 13]

    Congressman Kahele visits Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Brandon Aultman 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii personnel and construction workers with Nan Inc. give Congressman Kaiali’I Kahele, 2nd District of Hawaii, a tour of the new bachelor enlisted quarters under construction, MCBH, April 21, 2022. The purpose of the tour was to provide Kahele with a broader perspective on Marine Corps operations, concepts, and force design on MCBH. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brandon Aultman)

    USMC
    Hawaii
    Marines
    MCAS Kaneohe Bay

