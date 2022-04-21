Construction workers with Nan Inc. construct a parking garage, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, April 21, 2022. The new construction projects were created in an effort to contribute to the local economy as well as provide improved housing for Marines on MCBH. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brandon Aultman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2022 Date Posted: 04.23.2022 02:38 Photo ID: 7156936 VIRIN: 220421-M-VH951-1073 Resolution: 4290x6435 Size: 1.55 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Congressman Kahele visits Marine Corps Base Hawaii [Image 13 of 13], by Cpl Brandon Aultman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.