    Congressman Kahele visits Marine Corps Base Hawaii [Image 3 of 13]

    Congressman Kahele visits Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Brandon Aultman 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    Construction workers with Nan Inc. use an electric boom lift while constructing a parking garage, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, April 21, 2022. The new construction projects were created in an effort to contribute to the local economy as well as provide improved housing for Marines on MCBH. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brandon Aultman)

