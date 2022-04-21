Congressman Kahele visits Marine Corps Base Hawaii

Congressman Kaiali’I Kahele, 2nd District of Hawaii, attends a brief with Marine Corps Base Hawaii leadership during a tour of MCBH, April 21, 2022. The purpose of the tour was to provide Kahele with a broader perspective on Marine Corps operations, concepts, and force design on MCBH. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brandon Aultman)
|04.21.2022
|04.23.2022 02:39
|7156941
|220421-M-VH951-1172
|6720x4480
|3.68 MB
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|1
|0
