Minot Air Force Base leadership and North Dakota elected officials cut the opening ribbon for the combat arms range at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, April 22, 2022. Approved in the Fiscal Year 2018 Military Construction budget, the new facility enables year-round use regardless of weather conditions. The previous facility, constructed in 1984, was primarily outdoors and did not offer Airmen a training environment out of the North Dakota winter weather. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Evan J. Lichtenhan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2022 Date Posted: 04.22.2022 17:58 Photo ID: 7156672 VIRIN: 220422-F-DA270-1068 Resolution: 6196x4426 Size: 0 B Location: MINOT AFB, ND, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 220422-F-DA270-1068 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Evan Lichtenhan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.