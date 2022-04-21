Senator John Hoeven dry fires a an M18 Sig Sauer sidearm as a part of safety a safety instruction prior to participating in a familiarization firing of the weapons system at the new combat arms training and munitions facility at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, April 22, 2022. Initially added to the Fiscal Year 2018 Military Construction budget, the new facility opened late in 2021 and enables year-round training of Airmen, regardless of weather conditions. (U.S. Air Force photos by Airman 1st Class Evan J. Lichtenhan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2022 Date Posted: 04.22.2022 17:58 Photo ID: 7156671 VIRIN: 220422-F-DA270-1114 Resolution: 5341x4273 Size: 0 B Location: MINOT AFB, ND, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 220422-F-DA270-1114 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Evan Lichtenhan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.