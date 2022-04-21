Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    220422-F-DA270-1114 [Image 6 of 7]

    220422-F-DA270-1114

    MINOT AFB, ND, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Evan Lichtenhan 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Senator John Hoeven dry fires a an M18 Sig Sauer sidearm as a part of safety a safety instruction prior to participating in a familiarization firing of the weapons system at the new combat arms training and munitions facility at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, April 22, 2022. Initially added to the Fiscal Year 2018 Military Construction budget, the new facility opened late in 2021 and enables year-round training of Airmen, regardless of weather conditions. (U.S. Air Force photos by Airman 1st Class Evan J. Lichtenhan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022 17:58
    Photo ID: 7156671
    VIRIN: 220422-F-DA270-1114
    Resolution: 5341x4273
    Size: 0 B
    Location: MINOT AFB, ND, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220422-F-DA270-1114 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Evan Lichtenhan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    220422-F-DA270-1060
    220422-F-DA270-1028
    220422-F-DA270-1109
    220422-F-DA270-1099
    220422-F-DA270-1093
    220422-F-DA270-1114
    220422-F-DA270-1068

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT