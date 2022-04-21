220422-F-DA270-1093

Tech. Sgt. William Delphia 5th Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms Training and Munitions facility noncommissioned officer in charge, briefs Senator John Hoeven during a tour of the new combat arms facility at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, April 22, 2022. An average of 9,000 weapons certifications take place at the facility every year a variety of firearms used to support the 5th Bomb Wing and 91st Missile Wing’s mission of strategic deterrence, making it one of the busiest programs in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Evan J. Lichtenhan)

Date Taken: 04.21.2022 Date Posted: 04.22.2022 Location: MINOT AFB, ND, US by A1C Evan Lichtenhan