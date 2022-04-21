Senator John Hoeven provides remarks to commemorate the opening of the new combat arms range at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, April 22, 2022. Minot Air Force Base maintains the third busiest range in the U.S. Air Force, conducting over 9,000 certifications each year for one of the largest contingents of first term Airmen in the Department. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Evan J. Lichtenhan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2022 Date Posted: 04.22.2022 17:58 Photo ID: 7156660 VIRIN: 220422-F-DA270-1060 Resolution: 6459x5167 Size: 0 B Location: ND, US Web Views: 18 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 220422-F-DA270-1060 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Evan Lichtenhan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.