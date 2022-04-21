220422-F-DA270-1099

City of Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma and other North Dakota government officials participate in a tour of the new combat arms facility at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, April 22, 2022. An average of 9,000 weapons qualifications take place every year as a part of the installation’s combat arms training program. The new facility provides Airmen with significant improvements from the previous facility, which was constructed in 1984 to include, state of the art heating and ventilation, a co-located armory, as well as 35 firing lanes for small arms fire and four lanes heavy arms use. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Evan J. Lichtenhan)

