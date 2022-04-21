Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    220422-F-DA270-1099 [Image 4 of 7]

    220422-F-DA270-1099

    MINOT AFB, ND, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Evan Lichtenhan 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    City of Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma and other North Dakota government officials participate in a tour of the new combat arms facility at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, April 22, 2022. An average of 9,000 weapons qualifications take place every year as a part of the installation’s combat arms training program. The new facility provides Airmen with significant improvements from the previous facility, which was constructed in 1984 to include, state of the art heating and ventilation, a co-located armory, as well as 35 firing lanes for small arms fire and four lanes heavy arms use. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Evan J. Lichtenhan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022 17:58
    Photo ID: 7156669
    VIRIN: 220422-F-DA270-1099
    Resolution: 6290x5032
    Size: 0 B
    Location: MINOT AFB, ND, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220422-F-DA270-1099 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Evan Lichtenhan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

