U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawks assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron fly over Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 21, 2022. For humanitarian operations, the Pave Hawk can perform a multitude of roles including civil search and rescue, medical evacuation and disaster response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2022 00:34
|Photo ID:
|7154904
|VIRIN:
|220421-F-PW483-0009
|Resolution:
|6535x3676
|Size:
|5.31 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 33RQS: The eyes in the sky [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
