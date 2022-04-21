Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    33RQS: The eyes in the sky [Image 6 of 9]

    33RQS: The eyes in the sky

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.21.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force special missions aviator assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron conducts equipment checks prior to a routine training flight at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 21, 2022. The Pave Hawk is equipped with two 7.62mm or 0.50 caliber machine guns and a typical four-person crew consisting of two pilots, one flight engineer and one gunner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)

    This work, 33RQS: The eyes in the sky [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kadena Air Base
    18th Wing
    HH-60 Pave Hawk
    33rd Rescue Squadron
    33rd HMU

