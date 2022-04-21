33RQS: The eyes in the sky

A U.S. Air Force special missions aviator assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron conducts equipment checks prior to a routine training flight at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 21, 2022. The Pave Hawk is equipped with two 7.62mm or 0.50 caliber machine guns and a typical four-person crew consisting of two pilots, one flight engineer and one gunner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)
