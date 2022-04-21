Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    33RQS: The eyes in the sky [Image 7 of 9]

    33RQS: The eyes in the sky

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.21.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force special missions aviator assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron conducts equipment checks prior to a routine training flight at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 21, 2022. Special missions aviators assist and coordinate with other flight positions to ensure the sage employment of weapons and defensive systems when necessary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022 00:34
    Photo ID: 7154896
    VIRIN: 220421-F-PW483-0006
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 18.8 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    This work, 33RQS: The eyes in the sky [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kadena Air Base
    18th Wing
    HH-60 Pave Hawk
    33rd Rescue Squadron
    33rd HMU

