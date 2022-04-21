33RQS: The eyes in the sky

Aircrew and ground personnel assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron perform pre-flight checks on an HH-60G Pave Hawk prior to a routine training flight at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 21, 2022. The HH-60G Pave Hawk is outfitted with a hoist capable of lifting a 600-pound load from a hover height of 200 feet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)

