Aircrew and ground personnel assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron perform pre-flight checks on an HH-60G Pave Hawk prior to a routine training flight at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 21, 2022. The HH-60G Pave Hawk is outfitted with a hoist capable of lifting a 600-pound load from a hover height of 200 feet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2022 00:34
|Photo ID:
|7154894
|VIRIN:
|220421-F-PW483-0003
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|21.35 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 33RQS: The eyes in the sky [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
