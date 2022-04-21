33RQS: The eyes in the sky

A U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron prepares to take off at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 21, 2022. The Pave Hawk is capable of conducting day or night personnel recovery operations in hostile environments and recovering isolated personnel in austere locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)

