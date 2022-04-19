Retired CMSAF Wright, Alex Toussaint discuss mental health awareness with JBA Airmen

An Airman asks a question during the “Do Better Foundation” event at Joint Base Andrews, Md., April 19, 2022. Airmen from JBA were able to talk with retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright and cycling instructor Alex Toussaint about mental health topics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew-John Braman)
