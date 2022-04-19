Cycling instructor Alex Toussaint cuts a ceremonial ribbon signifying the donation of two pieces of exercise equipment to the Tactical Fitness Center at Joint Base Andrews, Md., April 19, 2022. Toussaint’s “Do Better Foundation'' donated the exercise equipment to the base to kick off the foundation’s mission to democratize wellness by promoting and providing access to wellness services and resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew-John Braman)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2022 09:59
|Photo ID:
|7152660
|VIRIN:
|220419-F-VY285-1131
|Resolution:
|6877x4912
|Size:
|2.63 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Retired CMSAF Wright, Alex Toussaint discuss mental health awareness with JBA Airmen [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Matthew John Braman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT