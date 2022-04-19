Cycling instructor Alex Toussaint cuts a ceremonial ribbon signifying the donation of two pieces of exercise equipment to the Tactical Fitness Center at Joint Base Andrews, Md., April 19, 2022. Toussaint’s “Do Better Foundation'' donated the exercise equipment to the base to kick off the foundation’s mission to democratize wellness by promoting and providing access to wellness services and resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew-John Braman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2022 Date Posted: 04.21.2022 09:59 Photo ID: 7152660 VIRIN: 220419-F-VY285-1131 Resolution: 6877x4912 Size: 2.63 MB Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Retired CMSAF Wright, Alex Toussaint discuss mental health awareness with JBA Airmen [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Matthew John Braman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.