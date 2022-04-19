Retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright and cycling instructor Alex Toussaint discuss mental health and awareness at Joint Base Andrews, Md., April 19, 2022. The two highlighted topics such as personal history and tools they use to improve mental health. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew-John Braman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2022 Date Posted: 04.21.2022 09:59 Photo ID: 7152652 VIRIN: 220419-F-VY285-1068 Resolution: 6118x4370 Size: 1.99 MB Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Retired CMSAF Wright, Alex Toussaint discuss mental health awareness with JBA Airmen [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Matthew John Braman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.