Retired CMSAF Wright, Alex Toussaint discuss mental health awareness with JBA Airmen

Audience members applaud retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright and cycling instructor Alex Toussaint after they spoke about mental health and wellness topics at Joint Base Andrews, Md., April 19, 2022. Toussaint’s “Do Better Foundation” focuses on mental health awareness and improvement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew-John Braman)

