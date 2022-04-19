JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (April 19, 2022) – Capt. Teresa Allen, Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s commander, addresses the audience during the Duval County Medical Society / Naval Hospital Jacksonville dinner at Naval Air Station Jacksonville’s Officers Club on April 19. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2022 10:43
|Photo ID:
|7150306
|VIRIN:
|220419-N-QA097-011
|Resolution:
|2542x2400
|Size:
|628.02 KB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Duval County Medical Society / Naval Hospital Jacksonville Dinner [Image 5 of 5], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT