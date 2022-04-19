Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Duval County Medical Society / Naval Hospital Jacksonville Dinner [Image 2 of 5]

    Duval County Medical Society / Naval Hospital Jacksonville Dinner

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2022

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (April 19, 2022) – Mark Dobbertien, president of Duval County Medical Society, speaks at the Duval County Medical Society / Naval Hospital Jacksonville dinner at Naval Air Station Jacksonville’s Officers Club on April 19. The event provides a forum to discuss medical issues relevant to Navy and private sector health care, including community partnerships. Duval County Medical Society, the oldest medical society in Florida, seeks to help physicians care for the health of the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).

