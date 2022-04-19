Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Duval County Medical Society / Naval Hospital Jacksonville Dinner [Image 1 of 5]

    Duval County Medical Society / Naval Hospital Jacksonville Dinner

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2022

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (April 19, 2022) – Rear Adm. James Hancock, director of the Navy Medical Corps, delivers the keynote speech during the Duval County Medical Society / Naval Hospital Jacksonville dinner at Naval Air Station Jacksonville’s Officers Club on April 19. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).

    This work, Duval County Medical Society / Naval Hospital Jacksonville Dinner [Image 5 of 5], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

