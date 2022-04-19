JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (April 19, 2022) – Capt. Teresa Allen, Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s commander presents the Circle of Excellence Award to Cecilia Kipnis, associate program director of NH Jacksonville’s family medicine residency program, at the Duval County Medical Society / Navy dinner at Naval Air Station Jacksonville’s Officers Club on April 19. Founded in 1853, Duval County Medical Society was the first medical society in Florida. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).

