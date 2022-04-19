Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Duval County Medical Society / Navy Dinner [Image 4 of 5]

    Duval County Medical Society / Navy Dinner

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2022

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (April 19, 2022) – Capt. Teresa Allen, Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s commander presents the Circle of Excellence Award to Cecilia Kipnis, associate program director of NH Jacksonville’s family medicine residency program, at the Duval County Medical Society / Navy dinner at Naval Air Station Jacksonville’s Officers Club on April 19. Founded in 1853, Duval County Medical Society was the first medical society in Florida. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).

    This work, Duval County Medical Society / Navy Dinner [Image 5 of 5], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    Duval County
    family medicine residency program
    Medical Society

