    Travis Airmen support joint effort

    04.08.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Austin Wollenberg, 60th Aerial Port Squadron air transportation specialist, secures a K-loader onto a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 8, 2022. Team Travis’ 60th Aerial Port Squadron integrated with the 4th AS to transport a K-loader to support the US. Navy in a F-35C Lightning II recovery mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

    This work, Travis Airmen support joint effort [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

