Travis Airmen support joint effort

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Aerial Port Squadron and 4th Airlift Squadron load a K-loader onto a C-17 Globemaster III at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 8, 2022. Team Travis’ 60th Aerial Port Squadron integrated with the 4th AS to transport a K-loader to support the US. Navy in a F-35C Lightning II recovery mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

