Travis Airmen support joint effort

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Justin Perez, 4th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, assigned to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, provides guidance as he chains a K-loader onto a JBLM C-17 Globemaster III at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 8, 2022. Team Travis’ 60th Aerial Port Squadron integrated with the 4th AS to transport a K-loader to support the US. Navy in a F-35C Lightning II recovery mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

