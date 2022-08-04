U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cody Jacobson, 60th Aerial Port Squadron ramp operator, drives a K-loader onto a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 8, 2022. Team Travis’ 60th Aerial Port Squadron integrated with the 4th AS to transport a K-loader to support the US. Navy in a F-35C Lightning II recovery mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)
Travis Airmen support joint effort
