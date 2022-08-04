U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Austin Wollenberg, 60th Aerial Port Squadron air transportation specialist, poses for a photo on a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 8, 2022. Wollenberg served as the team chief lead overseeing the cargo transportation in support of an F-35C Lighting II recovery mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2022 Date Posted: 04.19.2022 17:55 Photo ID: 7149515 VIRIN: 220408-F-DU706-1331 Resolution: 4528x3016 Size: 2.69 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Travis Airmen support joint effort [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.