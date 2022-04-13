Damage control training aboard Charleston

220413-O-NR876-555

APRA HARBOR, Guam (April 13, 2022) – Mineman 1st Class Kevin Blanchard, from Fitchburg, Massachusetts, performs his duties as the team leader, instructing his attack team on how to combat the fire during damage control training aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign James French)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2022 Date Posted: 04.17.2022 23:50 Photo ID: 7146610 VIRIN: 220413-O-NR876-555 Resolution: 2100x1400 Size: 967.17 KB Location: APRA HARBOR, GU Hometown: FITCHBURG, MA, US