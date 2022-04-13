220413-O-NR876-467

APRA HARBOR, Guam (April 13, 2022) – Mineman 1st Class Phillip Dalton, from Madison, Mississippi, uses the Naval Firefighting Thermal Imager (NFTI) to identify hot spots while Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Daniel Cox, from Leavenworth, Kansas, simulates extinguishing the fire during damage control training aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign James French)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2022 Date Posted: 04.17.2022 23:50 Photo ID: 7146609 VIRIN: 220413-O-NR876-467 Resolution: 2160x1440 Size: 987.27 KB Location: APRA HARBOR, GU Hometown: LEAVENWORTH, KS, US Hometown: MADISON, MS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Damage control training aboard Charleston [Image 5 of 5], by PAO DESRON Seven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.