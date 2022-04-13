Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Damage control training aboard Charleston [Image 2 of 5]

    Damage control training aboard Charleston

    APRA HARBOR, GUAM

    04.13.2022

    Photo by PAO DESRON Seven 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    220413-O-NR876-398
    APRA HARBOR, Guam (April 13, 2022) – Hull Maintenance Technician 1st Class Jacob Williams, from Simi Valley, California, conducts a debrief of the damage control fire drill with Sailors aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign James French)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2022
    Date Posted: 04.17.2022 23:50
    Photo ID: 7146607
    VIRIN: 220413-O-NR876-398
    Resolution: 1938x1292
    Size: 965.86 KB
    Location: APRA HARBOR, GU 
    Hometown: SIMI VALLEY, CA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Damage control training aboard Charleston [Image 5 of 5], by PAO DESRON Seven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Damage control training aboard Charleston
    Damage control training aboard Charleston
    Damage control training aboard Charleston
    Damage control training aboard Charleston
    Damage control training aboard Charleston

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    Firefighting
    CTF 76
    PACFLT
    DC Drills
    USS Charleston (LCS 18)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT