220413-O-NR876-398

APRA HARBOR, Guam (April 13, 2022) – Hull Maintenance Technician 1st Class Jacob Williams, from Simi Valley, California, conducts a debrief of the damage control fire drill with Sailors aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign James French)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2022 Date Posted: 04.17.2022 23:50 Photo ID: 7146607 VIRIN: 220413-O-NR876-398 Resolution: 1938x1292 Size: 965.86 KB Location: APRA HARBOR, GU Hometown: SIMI VALLEY, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Damage control training aboard Charleston [Image 5 of 5], by PAO DESRON Seven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.