Damage control training aboard Charleston

APRA HARBOR, Guam (April 13, 2022) – Sailors man a firefighting hose and form a coordinated attack team during damage control training aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign James French)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2022 23:50
|Photo ID:
|7146606
|VIRIN:
|220413-O-NR876-378
|Resolution:
|1750x1167
|Size:
|929.35 KB
|Location:
|APRA HARBOR, GU
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
