220413-O-NR876-378

APRA HARBOR, Guam (April 13, 2022) – Sailors man a firefighting hose and form a coordinated attack team during damage control training aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign James French)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2022 Date Posted: 04.17.2022 23:50 Photo ID: 7146606 VIRIN: 220413-O-NR876-378 Resolution: 1750x1167 Size: 929.35 KB Location: APRA HARBOR, GU Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Damage control training aboard Charleston [Image 5 of 5], by PAO DESRON Seven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.