220415-N-TO573-1120 IONIAN SEA (April 15, 2022) Aviation Support Equipment Technician Airman Brandon Kenney, from Boston, adjusts the engine governor on a spotting dolly aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), April 15, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Charles Blaine)

