220415-N-GP384-1037 EASTERN MEDITERRANEAN SEA (April 15, 2022) Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Trent Ward, from Jerseyville, Illinois, assigned to the “Red Rippers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11, installs a vent strap on an F/A-18F Super Hornet in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), April 15, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jack Hoppe)

Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA