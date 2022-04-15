220415-N-JU123-1032 EASTERN MEDITERRANEAN SEA (April 15, 2022) Airman Joseph Martin, from Los Angeles, assigned to the “Fighting Checkmates” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 211, cleans the canopy of an F/A-18E Super Hornet in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), April 15, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jibreel Uddin)

The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security.