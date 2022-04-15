220415-N-JU123-1120 IONIAN SEA (April 15, 2022) Machinery Repairman 1st Class Laura Skipworth, from Norfolk, Virginia, stubs a shaft for a lube well pump aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), April 15, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jibreel Uddin)

