220415-N-TO573-1081 EASTERN MEDITERRANEAN SEA (April 15, 2022) Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class John Davis, from Soddy Daisy, Tennessee, assigned to the “Red Rippers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11, wipes a turbine panel on an F/A-18F Super Hornet in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), April 15, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Charles Blaine)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2022 Date Posted: 04.16.2022 10:37 Photo ID: 7146105 VIRIN: 220415-N-TO573-1081 Resolution: 4306x3277 Size: 832.05 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 9 of 9], by SN Charles Blaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.