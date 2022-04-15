GRF PHA Rodeo

Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Elijah Marshall, left, from Indiana, Pennsylvania, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) medical department, places a bandage on Aviation Electronics Technician Airman William Lucas, from Hamersville, Ohio, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 31, during a periodic health assessment in the hangar bay, April 15, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and strike group integration prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Apprentice Sasha Ambrose)

